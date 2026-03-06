Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Scorpio Horoscope Today for March 6, 2026: A cosmic shift may bring a vacation abroad soon

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Handle wealth carefully and be careful about health today.

    Published on: Mar 06, 2026 4:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle pressure with confidence

    Talk openly in the relationship and be a caring lover. The chaos at the office needs to be managed. Handle wealth carefully and be careful about health today.

    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. At the office, criticisms will be there, but learn to overcome them. While financial status will be good, you need to handle health issues today.

    Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

    No major crisis will be a part of the relationship. Your mature attitude will settle the issues before things go out of control. Your lover may be romantic, and it is your responsibility to meet their expectations. You should also be careful to keep the relationship free form third party interferences. Stay away from an extramarital affair and also take your partner into confidence. Do not let anything happen that may impact your marital relationship.

    Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

    Do not let personal issues impact your professional life, and be diplomatic at the workplace. You may also travel for job reasons. Those who are into law, media, advertising, hospitality, finance, and teaching may switch jobs for a better package. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. Some entrepreneurs may get government contracts, which would be beneficial for a longer time. Students need to put in additional effort to succeed in examinations. Entrepreneurs can launch new business concepts without apprehension.

    Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in from previous investments. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees, while businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits. You may prefer long-term investments, including stocks, the share market, and speculative business.

    Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

    You will have minor issues associated with your eyes or ears. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. It is good to keep a note of your diet and habits today. Be energetic both at home and office by having a balanced diet rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Be careful while driving at night. Follow all the traffic rules and avoid hilly terrains in the evening hours.

    Scorpio Sign Attributes

    • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
    • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
    • Symbol: Scorpion
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Sexual Organs
    • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

    Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Scorpio Horoscope Today For March 6, 2026: A Cosmic Shift May Bring A Vacation Abroad Soon

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes