Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 7, 2025: You must be ready to take up new responsibilities

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Consider new challenges Be expressive in the relationship today. Overcome the official challenges through smart work planning. Keep a tab on the expenditure & have a strong lifestyle. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep the love affair intact through proper communication. Despite being busy, you will see opportunities at the office to give the best results. Wealth will also be positive today. Your health will be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will see minor issues today. There will be instances where you may lose your temper. You should be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover. Pick the second part of the day to propose to the crush. You will also require spending more time together. Utilize this period to settle the existing issues. Your lover may also pick up a minor point from your statement to begin an argument. Handle this issue diplomatically.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. You must be ready to take up new responsibilities that will also test your mettle. The first part of the day is good for attending job interviews. You may also expect criticism at the workplace. Brush up on your technical skills, which will work out in a crucial project. The natives who are in animation, construction, fashion, media, and automobiles will have a busy schedule where the targets will be tougher and conditions unfriendly.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will benefit traders who intend to take the business to new territories. You are good at buying electronic appliances. However, do not blindly trust a business partner with funds. You will also require spending on a friend for medical treatment. You may also buy electronic appliances and home furniture. There will also be instances where you will receive monetary help from your spouse.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Medical issues will not impact routine life. You may be careful about respiratory issues. Females will require maintaining a positive attitude within the family to stay happy. This is more applicable for married natives. You should not skip medications, and seniors traveling must have a medical kit ready. Try doing exercise daily and switch to healthy food today. You may also give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)