Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 9, 2025: Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Property-related issues may exist within the family, and you may require taking a bold or strong step.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions determine things

Look for the best options to express love. Give the best professional results at the workplace. Strong financial status is another highlight of the day.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Explore love today and experience the best moments in the relationship. Take up new roles at the office to prove your professional mettle. Financially, you will be strong today, and your health will also be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor turbulence in the relationship, you will prefer spending time with your lover. However, a friend or relative may influence the decisions of the partner, which may bring in new issues in the coming days, and you should be careful to talk about this with the lover today. Your attitude is crucial while meeting the parents of your lover today, and try to impress them with your modesty and sincerity. Those who are keen to come out of a love affair may also pick the second part of the day.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the job will be questioned by a senior, and you should be careful to meet the expectations of the management. Utilize your communication skills at the negotiation table with clients, and those who handle technology or machine-related profiles may have issues in the first part of the day. Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities, and this needs to be resolved before the day ends.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side, but ensure you manage it properly. You may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances today. Some females will be happy buying a vehicle, while students will require money for educational purposes. Property-related issues may exist within the family, and you may require taking a bold or strong step. This may also create issues between you and your sibling.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will come up. However, it is good to maintain a balanced work-life cycle. You should be careful to cut down both fat and oil from the diet. Diabetic natives should also give importance to exercise today. Children may complain about sleep-related issues due to coughing and sneezing today. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

