 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts expansion in business | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts expansion in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You are good at your job and there will also be financial prosperity.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for new opportunities

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Be sincere at work and this will help in staying in the good book of the management.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Be sincere at work and this will help in staying in the good book of the management.

Despite minor cracks, the love life will be robust. Handle the professional challenges to prove the diligence at the office. Prosperity will be around you.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Resolve love-related issues to stay happy with the partner. You are good at your job and there will also be financial prosperity. No major health issue will also disturb you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Minor differences of opinion may happen in the love affair. Some relationships may turn into one-sided affairs and you both need to take steps to resolve the crisis. Open communication is mandatory to make a love affair successful. Do not accuse the partner while in arguments as this may hurt the relationship. Express your love through both words and actions. Single Scorpios may find love today and do not hesitate to propose.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere at work and this will help in staying in the good book of the management. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Newbies in the corporate world would experience a great time learning new things and being better at their work. Try to spend more time in the office as this would enhance your experience.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to invest the money. There will be prosperity around and you will be lucky to even inherit a family property. The second part of the day is good to buy a new property or a vehicle. A relative or friend may ask for financial assistance that you cannot refuse. You may even make flight bookings and hotel reservations for a family vacation abroad. Traders will also be successful in raising funds for future expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages as they cause problems on the health front. Try to switch your favorite soft drink with a healthy beverage. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you. Keep a tab on your diet habits and consume a lot of minerals and water. Some Scorpios will develop viral fever, sore throat, or skin infections that may require medical attention today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts expansion in business
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On