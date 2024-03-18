Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts expansion in business

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for new opportunities Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Be sincere at work and this will help in staying in the good book of the management.

Despite minor cracks, the love life will be robust. Handle the professional challenges to prove the diligence at the office. Prosperity will be around you.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Resolve love-related issues to stay happy with the partner. You are good at your job and there will also be financial prosperity. No major health issue will also disturb you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Minor differences of opinion may happen in the love affair. Some relationships may turn into one-sided affairs and you both need to take steps to resolve the crisis. Open communication is mandatory to make a love affair successful. Do not accuse the partner while in arguments as this may hurt the relationship. Express your love through both words and actions. Single Scorpios may find love today and do not hesitate to propose.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere at work and this will help in staying in the good book of the management. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Newbies in the corporate world would experience a great time learning new things and being better at their work. Try to spend more time in the office as this would enhance your experience.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to invest the money. There will be prosperity around and you will be lucky to even inherit a family property. The second part of the day is good to buy a new property or a vehicle. A relative or friend may ask for financial assistance that you cannot refuse. You may even make flight bookings and hotel reservations for a family vacation abroad. Traders will also be successful in raising funds for future expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages as they cause problems on the health front. Try to switch your favorite soft drink with a healthy beverage. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you. Keep a tab on your diet habits and consume a lot of minerals and water. Some Scorpios will develop viral fever, sore throat, or skin infections that may require medical attention today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857