 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts success and happiness | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts success and happiness

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 28, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a torchbearer for the people around

Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. Minor financial issues in the first part of the day demand smart monetary handling today.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024. Handle professional challenges confidently to obtain the best results.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024. Handle professional challenges confidently to obtain the best results.

Have a happy romantic life today. Handle professional challenges confidently to obtain the best results. Minor financial issues exist in the first part of the day and this demands smart handling of wealth.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Look for moments to cherish in the love life. Despite minor ego-related issues, you will see happy moments today. Some single females will get a proposal from someone they closely know. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. This can seriously impact your married life. Today is good to make a call on marriage and you may also introduce the lover to the seniors at home.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Minor disagreements at the workplace can give you a sleepless day. Eschew office politics and focus on productivity. Do not lose your temper at the workplace, especially at team meetings that may lead to chaos in professional life. Some clients will not be happy with performance and you will need to pull up the socks to accomplish every assigned task. Those who have interviews lined up can confidently attend them to receive an offer letter.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully as you may face monetary challenges in the second part of the day. Though you are good at buying electronic devices, it is good to stay away from stock, trade, and speculative business.

You may sell off a property today or will buy one. Maintain a balance between both income and expense. Today is also not a good time to donate money n charity.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have health or lung infections need to be careful today. Minor complications associated with breathing will exist. Females working in the kitchen should be careful about cuts while chopping vegetables. Seniors will complain about sleep-related issues while children will develop bruises. Have a proper diet plan today and reduce the intake of fat and sugar.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts success and happiness
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On