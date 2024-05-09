 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2024 predicts good fortune on the cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2024 predicts good fortune on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 09, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Stay away from new investments.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be careful while you make love-related decisions.

Know the romantic relationship in advance to avoid conflicts. Ensure you perform well at the workplace. Your financial life is not productive today. Stay away from new investments.  Be careful while you make love-related decisions. Handle the work pressure with a positive attitude. Keep financial decisions under wrap for a day or two. No major health issues will trouble you.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2024: No major health issues will trouble you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today 

Today is good to resolve all love-related troubles. Despite the relationship being happy and peaceful, some Scorpios will feel friction and open discussion is the best way to troubleshoot it. Spend more time together but do not delve into the unpleasant past that may hurt the emotions of the lover. Value the love affair and also respect the emotions of your partner. Females can expect the support of parents today. You may also take a call on marriage. 

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today 

The first part of the day may not be productive and this can annoy the seniors in the team. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Some chefs, lawyers, and IT professionals will switch jobs today. Female managers will have a tough time at the workplace as male coworkers will try to downplay their performance. Some team leaders and managers will have troubles within a team in the second half. Some businessmen may face issues from local authorities today and it is crucial to handle them diplomatically before the end of the day.

 

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today 

You may not be financially fortunate today. The returns from previous investments may not meet the expectation. Some Scorpios will be a part of the monetary dispute with a friend or sibling. Financial issues will also create tremors in married life. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters but the day is not good to expand the trade. 

 

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today 

Be careful while using the staircase. If you are pregnant, you should be careful when you are going outside. You should also drink plenty of water today. Seniors should not skip medicines and must consult a doctor whenever necessary. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day. It is good to stay in the company of people with a positive attitude.

 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  •  Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  •  Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  •  Symbol: Scorpion
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Sexual Organs
  •  Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  •  Lucky Day: Tuesday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  •  Lucky Number: 4
  •  Lucky Stone: Red Coral 

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

