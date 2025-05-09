Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025, predicts buying a new property

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let tremors go out of control Unconditional love keeps the relationship intact. Stay diligent at the workplace today. Handle wealth carefully and your general health is also good today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, 9 May 2025: Wealth will come in, and you are good to invest in the stock market. (Freepik)

Take a call on the relationship today and consider new opportunities at work to have a better future. You may handle wealth wisely and health will also be normal.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in the love affair and this can positively impact the relationship. You will find this day suitable to settle old issues with an ex-lover which may bring happiness to your life. Today is also good to introduce the lover to the family. Those who have already tied the knot will be happy to know that your parents will be supporting you with both cash and affection. You may also express your feelings to the crush to get a positive response.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be professional today. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. If you are keen to switch the job, update the profile on a website and you’ll start getting calls sooner. Students would need to put in extra effort today to score high grades in the examination. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions. Students will also clear the examinations today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you are good to invest in the stock market. Do not hesitate to make vital money-related decisions including buying a new property or settling all pending dues. Pick the day to resolve a property dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in trade expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and skin allergies will be common today. However, no serious ailments will be there and even seniors will be free from pain at joints. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding today. Diabetic Scorpios should give up sugar and ghee today. Those who work in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

