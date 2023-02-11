Scorpio Horoscope Today, February 11, 2023: Good love luck

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dear Scorpio, it seems to be a moderately suitable day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may recover from a prolonged health issue and feel better. Some may plan a trip with friends. An ancestral property may transfer to your name. Love birds are all set to enjoy a theme night. Some couples who are in a long-term relationship may miss spark in their love life and try some ways to refresh it.

Heavy workload may cause you stress that may affect your health negatively. You should try to be patient and cool to avoid any kind of stress. It is a good idea to try some physical activity to reduce or manage stress level. A celebratory aura at home may keep you in an upbeat mood. An old friend may call you or visit you. Financial front seems stable.

Discover what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today:

Moderately auspicious day is foreseen on the financial front. You should consult with expert or an elderly at home before signing a business deal. Some may buy something expensive to add zest to office décor.

Scorpio Family Today:

A wonderful day is indicated on the home front. You may prefer spending time with your cousin or siblings and enjoy some recreational activities. Kids may win a competition.

Scorpio Career Today:

This is not a lucky day on the work front. You should avoid taking up any major responsibility at work. Any risky venture should be avoided today.

Scorpio Health Today:

Healthwise, the day is going to be favorable for the Scorpio natives. You may be calm and in good mood. You may try to be active all day long to stay away from negativity.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

This is a perfect day to let go old relationship issues and make a fresh start. Some may miss their ex-lover and find ways to reconnect. Married couples may plan a trip to an exotic location.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

