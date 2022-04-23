Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, unexpected opportunities may give you a chance to choose the best one for yourself. You may be able to finish off pending tasks now. Proper planning may prove to be beneficial in all aspects of your life. This may help you shape a future the way you want. This may also be a good time to convert new ideas into action. Rewards and recognition are likely to follow on the social front. New acquaintances are likely to turn into lifelong bonds. Playing your cards well may help you inch towards your goals with more vigour. Some of you may need to get out of your comfort zone and push the boundaries to make a head start. Students aspiring to go abroad for pursuing higher education are likely to succeed in their efforts. Investing in a new property may be advisable at this time.

Scorpio Finance Today

On the financial front, not keeping your spendthrift attitude in check may upset your budget. A new partnership venture may prove to be profitable. However, careful money management may be required to save for later.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, the day promises to be very good. Love and warmth may prevail in your actions and behaviour. Lending emotional support to your loved ones when they need it most is likely to strengthen family ties.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, you may embark on a lucky phase soon. Advancement in your career and lucrative opportunities may come calling. Your persistent efforts are likely to bear rich fruit. Staying focused is necessary.

Scorpio Health Today

Health-wise, there are likely to be some changes in your life. Your mood may improve and your energy levels may increase. However, lack of enough physical activity may start to affect your health negatively. Do not be lax about health issues.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may experience some lows. Ignoring your partner’s needs may make them rethink their decision and choice. Planning fun activities together or a love-filled journey may bring you closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Coffee

