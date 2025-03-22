Snow White characters that may match your personality as per your zodiac sign

Disney’s Snow White was released in theatres on March 21, 2025. followed by another Disney remake after Mufasa: The Lion King. However, Snow White is facing significant backlash. Read about now Snow White characters as per zodiac sign. (A scene from Snow White).

Despite the ongoing criticism, audiences are still wondering which personality would match them if they were a character in the original Snow White movie. Astrology can play a role here to find the characters of Snow White based on their zodiac signs.

Let’s see which classic character from the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is most like you based on your zodiac sign.

Aries – The Evil Queen

Aries is bold, competitive, and always aiming to be the best—just like the Evil Queen. She’s obsessed with being “the fairest of them all” and doesn’t take losing lightly. When she finds out someone else has taken her spot, she does whatever it takes to win it back. Classic Aries energy!

Taurus – Sleepy

Taurus loves comfort, relaxation, and a good nap—just like the character Sleepy! He works hard in the diamond mine but knows the importance of rest. If Taurus had a motto, it would be: “Work hard, nap harder.”

Gemini – Happy

Geminis are known for their cheerful and chatty nature, just like Happy. He always finds the silver lining and spreads joy wherever he goes. No matter what’s happening, both Happy and Geminis can brighten the mood with their optimism.

Cancer – Snow White

Cancers are natural caregivers, and Snow White is the perfect example. She cooks, cleans, and takes care of her friends in the woods, just like a Cancer would. Plus, she’s kind, gentle, and deeply in tune with the emotions of those around her.

Leo – The Prince

Leos love making grand gestures, and what’s more dramatic than waking someone up with true love’s kiss? The Prince swoops in with charm, confidence, and a heart full of love—just like a Leo who’s determined to win over their special someone.

Virgo – Sneezy

Virgos pay close attention to details, and Sneezy always knows when a sneeze is coming. His instincts are strong, just like a Virgo’s gut feelings. He’s also kind-hearted and humble, making him a great fit for this down-to-earth sign.

Libra – Bashful

Libras are romantics at heart, and Bashful is the most love-struck of all the dwarfs. He gets shy when complimented and blushes easily—just like a Libra when they’re being flirted with. He might not always know how to express his feelings, but deep down, he’s full of love.

Scorpio – The Magic Mirror

Scorpios are known for their intensity and honesty, just like the Magic Mirror. It doesn’t sugarcoat the truth, and neither do Scorpios. The mirror holds hidden knowledge and deep wisdom—just like this mysterious and powerful zodiac sign.

Sagittarius – The Huntsman

Sagittarius is the freedom-loving protector of the zodiac, just like the Huntsman. He follows orders but listens to his heart, choosing to do what he believes is right. Sagittarians are natural defenders of justice, always standing up for what they believe in.

Capricorn – Grumpy

Capricorns can seem serious or even a little tough on the outside, just like Grumpy. But beneath that tough exterior is a heart of gold. It takes time for Grumpy to trust people, but once he does, he’s loyal and protective—just like a Capricorn.

Aquarius – Doc

Aquarius is the visionary of the zodiac, and Doc is the wise leader of the dwarfs. He’s full of knowledge, always coming up with plans, and encourages teamwork—just like an Aquarius who wants to make the world a better place.

Pisces – Dopey

Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac, and Dopey is the sweetest, most innocent of the dwarfs. He may not say much, but his actions speak louder than words. Like a Pisces, he’s full of love, kindness, and a little bit of mystery.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the zodiac's personality traits and is not predicted by any astrologer.