State Assembly Election Results on March 10: Check astrological predictions

Assembly elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa were held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases. All eyes are now on March 10, when the counting of votes will get underway and the final verdict will be announced. There has already been a great deal of debate and discussion about what will happen. In this context, let us examine what the planets predict about the outcome in various states and what is in store based on the astrological findings based on birth charts of various leaders.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is a pivotal state with respect to Indian politics since it sends the most legislators to the Indian Parliament. It is one of the most high-profile states in Indian politics and is currently being governed by chief minister, Yogi Adityanath of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

According to astrological analysis, the Samajwadi Party (SP), under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, is expected give a tough fight to the ruling BJP. SP’s influence is also likely to increase in the state, but eventually, the party may struggle to capture power in the state.

Born under a Leo ascendant, Yogi Adityanath’s horoscope has a strong ‘Sanyas yoga’ as well as some other important powerful rajyogas which have made him the chief minister. Due to these combinations, he may happen to lead BJP to form the single largest party in the UP assembly yet again. In spite of this, Ketu's main period and Jupiter's sub-period indicate that he may not be able to secure an absolute majority. It's possible that the BJP would seek the help of other smaller parties to form a government if none of the political parties receives a majority of the vote.

Punjab

Punjab has emerged as political hot potato as a number of players are vying for the 117-member electoral pie in this prosperous state. The political scenario in the state has remained quite volatile in the recent past which has allowed relatively new entrants like the Aam Aadmi Party to gain a foothold in the state.

The horoscope of Captain Amrinder Singh is of Sagittarius ascendant. He is currently under the major period of Saturn which is quite adverse for his political ambitions and health prospects. He may not be able to up his game this time and may have to bow out of the race at an early stage. The horoscopes of Bhagwant Maan, who represents the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress are showing a close parallel between them.

From various astrological calculations, the Aam Aadmi Party appears to have a good chance of becoming the largest political party in Punjab, but it will face a number of challenges along the way. At a later stage, there is a possibility of a sudden alliance which can surprise the political pundits.

Uttarakhand

Here, the main contest seems to be between ruling BJP led by chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami and the opposition party Congress whose election-in-charge is former chief minister, Harish Rawat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also running in the polls, although they have just a local presence in the state's mountainous regions. Consequently, AAP is expected to cut into the vote-share of other parties, notably Congress, who wants to enhance its political presence in the lowland region.

Overall, a tight contest seems to be on the cards in the hilly state. Harish Rawat is born with Libra ascendant and is currently under the influence of major period of Moon and sub-period of Ketu which is highly favourable. He seems to have an edge in this contest given the strength of his astrological chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779