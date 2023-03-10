Sun signs in love: Aries women as lovers

Aries women are hard to handle. None of this is true. You just need to know how to be with them when in love or a relationship. Let us see how Aries women behave when in adoration.

Her character: Ambitious, adventurous and assertive, an Aries woman knows what she wants and wouldn't shy away from wanting it. One would have to watch out for her temper though. She is hot-headed but has a good heart. You have to be understanding when dealing with her but once she cares for you, she will be there for sure.

As a lover: When in love an Aries woman falls hard and fast. She might not be extremely romantic but will definitely be passionate for you. She stands on her point and you both will butt heads at times. But it's all for the better. Persevere to get a woman who is strong and feminine in its best sense.

How to date her: Aries women like to be in control and lead the way though they are flexible enough. She would like a partner who matches her fire or at least understands it. She enjoys new challenges and would want you to enthusiastically participate in them with her. But with her soft and sensitive side, she would need you to listen to her insecurities as well.

The perfect date for her: Surprise her! An impromptu date to her favourite cafe or a little trekking weekend, she would love it all. Though make sure she has time to dress up for the occasion since Aries women love looking their best.

Compatible signs: You need to keep up when dating an Aries woman. She is a mighty fireball with enough glaze to shine bright. Therefore, signs like a fellow Aries, Leo or Sagittarius might be compatible with them.