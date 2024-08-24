Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for August 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card: The Magician If you're struggling to feel inspired, it might be because you can't envision a better future for yourself. Avoid falling into old habits by keeping something nearby that lifts your spirits and keeps you focused. If you've recently ended a relationship and don't want to go back, make a list of reasons why you shouldn't contact your ex, especially during Mercury retrograde when loneliness can strike. If you're job hunting, jot down why you're unhappy in your current role to remind yourself to keep searching. Read about your daily tarot prediction for August 24, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Home is where you feel comfortable. Lately, do you feel disconnected? Think about what you need to feel more in touch with the people and situations around you. As you change and grow, things around you will shift, too, so give yourself space to adjust. Feeling a bit uncomfortable is part of the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Take a moment to look back on everything you've accomplished this year. You've achieved more than you expected, both personally and professionally. Celebrate those wins, no matter how small they might seem. It's important to acknowledge and reward yourself for your efforts.

Cancer (June 21 - 22 July):

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Feeling down lately? It's important to address the reasons behind your sadness. Reach out to a friend to talk about it, or if you prefer privacy, look for online resources or support in your community. Sometimes, speaking to a spiritual guide or advisor can help provide clarity. Don't ignore your emotions—take care of them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card: Two of Swords

If you love movies, watching a thriller or horror might help you face your fears in a safe way. Whether you stream it at home or see it in theatres with friends, sometimes leaning into your fears can make them feel less overwhelming.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Trust your gut. If something isn't working despite all your efforts, it might be time to stop. Think about all the time and energy you might save by letting go, especially if continuing won’t bring you anything worthwhile.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You deserve to be happy. Today, focus on doing things that bring you joy. Clear out anything in your space that causes frustration and replace it with things that make you smile. You have the power to choose happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It's okay to keep some things to yourself. Boundaries are important. You can be open and genuine while still keeping parts of your life private. A little mystery can actually help keep your relationships healthy.

Sagittarius (22 November - December 21):

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Dreams really can come true. After this week’s full moon, you might find yourself free from a tough situation. If an opportunity comes your way, trust in your luck and take a leap of faith to pursue something wonderful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Are you thinking too small, Capricorn? Reflect on whether your focus is on just yourself or the whole team. Looking at the bigger picture can help you understand what's slowing things down and how to improve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You’re a generous person, Aquarius. When you help others, it's important to know what they truly need. Start by asking yourself what kind of positive impact you want to make on your community. Having a clear vision will guide your actions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Make rest a priority. Rest is just as important as working hard because it helps you recharge. If you’re feeling uninspired or sluggish, it might be because you need some downtime. Take care of yourself so you can be your best for others.