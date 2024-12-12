Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for December 12, 2024

BySoumi Pyne
Dec 12, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Let us delve into your daily tarot predictions for December 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Not all relationships are meant to last forever, and that’s okay. You might soon understand why a certain connection didn’t work out. It hurts now, but your heart will heal, and you’ll grow stronger today. Better days are ahead!

Daily Tarot Card Predictions for December 12, 2024.
Daily Tarot Card Predictions for December 12, 2024.

Also Read Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for December 2024

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Destiny may be knocking on your door! Things are starting to go your way, so keep putting in the effort to build the life you want. Every step forward creates momentum for more good things to happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Before investing in cryptocurrency, take time to learn about it. Read up, watch videos, and understand what you’re getting into. Knowledge is your best tool right now.

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 8 to 14, 2024

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, Reversed

It’s time to break free from old habits. With patience and effort, you can create new routines that work better for you. As you take action, you’ll gain clarity and see the path forward more clearly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The best journeys aren’t always quick or easy. Today asks for patience and dedication. What you’re working toward is worth it, and the challenges along the way will help you grow into the person you need to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death, Reversed

Something you thought was over might come back to life. Whether it’s a relationship or a job, you now have a chance to start fresh. Let go of past fears and give it another shot with an open heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Worrying solves nothing, but planning does. Focus on taking small, practical steps toward your goals instead of chasing perfection. Write down your worries if you need to, then let them go and move forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, Reversed

Avoid unnecessary drama today. You have more important things to focus on, so let petty arguments slide. By choosing peace, you show strength and prove people wrong about their expectations of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, Reversed

Life can get busy, but don’t forget to make time for yourself. Whether it’s drawing, reading, or relaxing, do something fun that brings you joy. You deserve it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Spread some kindness this month by helping others. Volunteer, donate, or find a cause you’re passionate about. Giving back doesn’t just help others—it can make your heart feel full, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, Reversed

Check your intentions today. Are your actions coming from a place of kindness or personal gain? Reflect on what you truly want and see if there’s a better way to achieve it while staying genuine.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, Reversed

Taking responsibility can be hard, but it’s also freeing. If you mess up, own it. You might even find that people appreciate your vulnerability and trust you more.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On