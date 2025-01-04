Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for January 4, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Three of Swords Rejection isn’t the end, it’s just the universe pointing you in a better direction. If things aren’t going as planned today, trust that your goals are still on track. Read your daily tarot horoscope for January 4, 2025.

Also Read Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for January 2025

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, Reversed

Love and relationships don’t always move in straight lines. Every connection has its ups and downs. Today, approach challenges calmly, knowing it’s all part of the journey.

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 29, 2024 to January 4, 2025

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Sometimes, figuring out what’s not working is the first step to finding what will, Gemini. Be brave enough to let go of what doesn’t fulfil you and try something new.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, Reversed

Your fears are trying to keep you safe, but sometimes they hold you back. Today, challenge yourself to step out of your comfort zone, even in small ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, Reversed

Money might feel less stressful now. You’ve been careful, but today you might feel like sharing a little more of what you have with those around you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, Reversed

Feeling stuck or uninspired, Virgo? Take this as a sign to pause and reconnect with what truly matters to you. Rest now, and soon, you’ll regain your spark.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Teamwork makes the dream work. Whether it’s romance or friendship, a special connection is lighting up your life. Focus on making fun memories and deepening your bond.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, Reversed

Scorpio, balance is key today. Be mindful of overdoing things—whether it’s work, spending, or commitments. Focus on actions that create stability.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Your hard work is paying off. Stay focused and keep putting in the effort. But don’t let material success become your only priority.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You’re tougher than you think. Challenges today are opportunities to show your resilience and inner strength. Face them with confidence—you’ve got this.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You can’t do everything at once. Prioritize what matters most right now. By tackling one thing at a time, you’ll avoid burnout and make real progress.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Today's tarot card encourages you to be diligent and hardworking. Success isn’t about one big leap; it’s about consistent effort to bring opportunities to your door. Show your dedication in small, everyday actions. Little steps add up to big changes.