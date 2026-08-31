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Tarot Horoscope Today, August 31, 2026: A thoughtful approach may help you avoid risks and give you confidence

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for August 31, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 10:00:32 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries: Knight of Cups

Energy Today: Follow your heart

Tarot Horoscope Today (Freepik)
Tarot Horoscope Today (Freepik)

A heartfelt conversation, invitation or emotional opportunity could brighten your day. Be open about what you genuinely feel, especially if you've been holding something back. Emotional honesty can strengthen an important connection and help you understand where someone truly stands.

Lucky Colour: Blush pink
Crystal: Rose Quartz supports emotional openness, affection and harmonious connections.

Taurus: Two of Wands

Energy Today: Plan your next move

You're looking beyond your current circumstances and considering where you want to go next. Compare your options carefully before committing. A thoughtful approach can help you avoid unnecessary risks and give you greater confidence about your future choices.

Lucky Colour: Olive green
Crystal: Tiger Eye supports confidence, planning and decisive action.

Gemini: Ace of Pentacles Reversed

Energy Today: Reconsider the opportunity

A promising financial or professional opening may be delayed, uncertain or less secure than it initially appears. Check the details carefully rather than rushing because you're afraid of missing out.

Lucky Colour: Yellow
Crystal: Pyrite supports financial confidence, practical thinking and abundance.

Cancer: The Hanged Man

Energy Today: Pause before pushing forward

Progress may feel temporarily suspended, but this pause can help you see a situation differently. Don't force an outcome that isn't ready to unfold. Stepping back may reveal something you've previously overlooked.

Lucky Colour: Sea green
Crystal: Amethyst supports patience, perspective and inner clarity.

Leo: Six of Cups

Energy Today: Reconnect with what feels familiar

Nostalgia, memories or someone from your past may occupy your thoughts. A reunion or meaningful conversation could bring warmth and remind you of what genuinely matters. Enjoy the connection without becoming overly attached to the past.

Lucky Colour: Peach
Crystal: Rhodonite supports emotional healing, compassion and meaningful connections.

Virgo: Ace of Wands

Energy Today: Start something exciting

Fresh motivation is returning, particularly around work, creativity or personal goals. Act on the spark before overthinking takes over. A confident beginning can create momentum and bring renewed enthusiasm.

Lucky Colour: Orange
Crystal: Carnelian supports motivation, courage and creative energy.

Libra: Nine of Pentacles

Energy Today: Enjoy your independence

Your hard work is creating greater confidence and self-sufficiency. Take pride in what you've built and don't depend on external validation. This is a good day to appreciate your progress and protect your personal standards.

Lucky Colour: Emerald green
Crystal: Green Aventurine supports prosperity, confidence and personal growth.

Scorpio: Four of Cups

Energy Today: Look beyond what isn't working

You may feel emotionally or professionally dissatisfied and overlook an opportunity because you're focused on disappointment. Stay receptive to unexpected possibilities. Something useful may be closer than you think.

Lucky Colour: Silver
Crystal: Moonstone supports emotional awareness, intuition and openness.

Sagittarius: King of Wands

Energy Today: Step into leadership

Confidence, ambition and determination are strong today. Take charge of an important matter and don't be afraid to make your presence known. Your ability to inspire others can work particularly well in professional situations.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Crystal: Sunstone supports confidence, leadership and personal power.

Capricorn: Three of Wands

Energy Today: Think bigger

Long-term planning becomes important today. Expand your vision and consider possibilities beyond your immediate surroundings. Your current efforts may be preparing you for something much larger.

Lucky Colour: Navy blue
Crystal: Lapis Lazuli supports vision, wisdom and purposeful planning.

Aquarius: Ace of Cups

Energy Today: Welcome a fresh emotional beginning

Your heart may feel lighter as a new emotional opportunity develops. This could involve love, friendship, creativity or simply reconnecting with yourself. Allow yourself to receive positivity without questioning it too much.

Lucky Colour: Aqua
Crystal: Aquamarine supports emotional clarity, openness and peaceful communication.

Pisces: Queen of Cups

Energy Today: Trust your intuition

Your emotional awareness is especially strong today. Listen carefully to your instincts while maintaining healthy boundaries. Your sensitivity can help you understand people and situations deeply when balanced with practical observation.

Lucky Colour: Lavender
Crystal: Amethyst supports intuition, emotional balance and inner peace.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

  • Kishori Sud
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kishori Sud

    Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Tarot Horoscope Today, August 31, 2026: A Thoughtful Approach May Help You Avoid Risks And Give You Confidence

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