Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: A grounding shift unfolds today; these zodiac signs may rediscover peace

Today’s tarot spread centres on personal alignment. It reflects how your intentions connect with your current reality. The cards reveal subtle truths about balance, patience, and communication. Trust that self-awareness brings momentum — the more honestly you see your situation, the easier it becomes to move forward. Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for November 26, 2025

Aries Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

You have been working for quite a while, but the day is not used to going for more; it is used to seeing and looking at what you previously had. That grounding in your thankfulness. Don't rush to the next thing -cherish small moments. You'll soon get it. Knowing you don't need everything right now will bring some peace. Even though things may feel incomplete, their beauty is all the more apparent as they move toward fulfilling their potential.

Lucky Tip: Write down the five things you feel grateful for!

Taurus Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Times sound demanding, get forthright with yourself. The need never arises for you to stay with what stops exciting you or to have what would bring in the money. Scout ahead with interest. Expectations are meant to be disdained, else they can cripple your soul. Everything has been coming to a thud, but you must not let it be so. You shall have to start admitting to those near you-in truth.

Lucky Tip: Write down an honest desire today.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Today may feel slow, but it doesn't have to imply a bad outcome. Just let it grow. Give it time. Nurture patience for what is flourishing in your life. Do not give up just because you are not seeing any results. Trust the process. Rather than focusing on what lies ahead, you must give yourself time to reflect on what you have done. A time of quiet is in demand before you can act again. During the time of peace, your visions will come to you.

Lucky Tip: Gently fondle the soil or a plant today.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

To release, to protect today, offer your clear borders, even if it means in much fewer ways; remember, just a no will completely suffice. Perhaps someone had just pushed you way past what was acceptable, but stand still! There is no need for explanations, provided you speak the truth without guilt. Maintain a sense of peace, even if people do not understand. Clarity is not always coldness. It can be a genuine affection for it.

Lucky Tip: Remind yourself, “My peace is my priority.”

Leo Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: The Star

Forget about harshness to allow for gentleness today. Striving for strength all the time isn't necessary. Softness isn't a sign of weakness; it's knowing when to breathe. Show up, but no acting. Emotions may be about to chime in, or you might have thoughts. Let it all flow through you into the Universe. Power is gained from slowing down some of the racing parts. Speak quietly and walk slowly; protect your spark.

A Golden Tip: Have a candle burning in any area.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Your mind and body are sent beckoning for a break. You have been doling out a lot of energy you could spare, but today is for escaping it all. This rest shouldn't be wait-dependent. Rest is an innate need and given to even those who don't think they deserve it. Sit tight in perfect silence by yourself, sleep, and evade that which can await. It gets to a point where holding back is your strength. Let that silence be a reinstating tool.

Lucky Thoughts: Close your eyes and lie down for fifteen minutes.

Libra Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Find your own rhythm today. Hold back and ignore trying to keep up with others. Any work you put your best into is still good work. Do not think of catching up. All you need to remember is that you are moving steadily in your own steady flow. Try to concentrate on doing full justice to one thing at a time. Let every noise slip away. Do not let pressure govern the speed of your work.

Lucky Tip: Work on each task with patience and focus.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: The Chariot

As you move forward, believe your steps will be executed, one at a time, even if they are shaky. It is that infinitesimal speck within that guides your moves. Do not try to take control of things; instead, let the movement itself carry you. If doubt reappears, go back to the beginning. Today asks for a display of action with undivided attention. Stick to your reality. You do not necessarily have to explain your journey to everyone. Press on now.

Lucky Tip: Stop, then take one bold step.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: The Magician

The story playing out in your head is the one you choose to animate. Any flicker of doubt that flares up in the crowd of your thoughts should be somewhat unnoticeable. There's something far more that you create through thought and voice, speak of your future rather than the paralysing fear. Cultivate the good as your mental dwelling. Today is a beautiful reminder that energy is moulded by consciousness. The choice is all yours regarding the direction.

Fortunate Guideline: Say out loud a positive arrangement of words.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: Justice

Maintain the equilibrium here. If you tend to use a harsh voice to address yourself, stop and reassess. There is no way you would talk that way to a person close to your heart. Fairness isn’t for just anyone else; it’s for you, too. Listen carefully to the voice of your heart today, and shift it gently. You are doing much more than you think. Let compassion counter your seeming discipline.

Wish Banter: Write down one kind word to yourself.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: The Eight of Cups

When emotions seem burdensome or moments become too much to handle, take a step backwards and breathe. Let go of the impulse to fix everything in one go. Behind those closed eyes, allow air to clear the thoughts. It might be beneficial for you to back away today, and that's okay, because when you leave, you're not quitting but opting for peace. Give yourself the time to recharge.

Lucky Tip: Go outside and breathe for 1 minute.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Not every moment requires handling. Some only want to be felt. Look around. What is gentle, real, or peaceful there? Let it lead you into a moment of pause. Even the smallest things of beauty can carry the biggest of meanings. Choose to be present, rather than applying any pressure to yourself, for once. Feel things joyously without extracting too much meaning from them. That joy alone is good.

Lucky Tip: Stare at one thing for some time, deeply and fully.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779