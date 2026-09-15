Tarot Horoscope Today, September 15, 2026: Trust your strong intuition as some truths may be hidden beneath the surface

Aries The Hanged Man Energy Today: Today asks you to slow down and look at a situation from a completely different perspective. Progress may feel suspended, but the pause is helping you understand what needs to change. Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign (pinterest)

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Sit quietly for five minutes and write down one situation you are trying to force. Ask yourself what happens if you simply allow it to unfold.

Crystal: Amethyst supports patience, reflection and inner clarity.

Taurus The Devil Energy Today: Strong desires and attachments may be difficult to ignore. You could find yourself drawn towards a habit, person or situation that gives immediate satisfaction but creates complications.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Tie a black thread around your wrist temporarily while setting an intention to break one unhealthy pattern, then remove it before bedtime.

Crystal: Black Obsidian for grounding, awareness and breaking unhealthy attachments.

Gemini 9 of Pentacles Energy Today: Independence, accomplishment and self worth take centre stage. You may enjoy the results of your own efforts or realise just how much you've built without relying on others.

Lucky Colour: Champagne

Lucky Ritual: Place nine coins together and spend a few moments acknowledging nine things you have achieved or created through your own effort.

Crystal: Green Aventurine supports confidence, prosperity and personal growth.

Cancer The High Priestess Energy Today: Your intuition is exceptionally strong. There may be information beneath the surface that isn't ready to be revealed yet.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Ritual: Before checking your phone in the morning, sit quietly and write down the first thought or feeling that comes to you.

Crystal: Moonstone will help enhance with intuition, emotional awareness and inner wisdom.

Leo The Star Energy Today: Hope, healing and renewed optimism surround you. Something that had begun to feel distant may suddenly seem possible again.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle tonight and write one wish for the next phase of your life. Keep it somewhere private.

Crystal: Labradorite will support transformation, hope and trust in new possibilities.

Virgo 8 of Swords Energy Today: Overthinking may make a situation appear more restrictive than it really is. Fear of making the wrong move could prevent you from seeing the choices available.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down three things you believe are limiting you, then beside each one write one action that gives you greater freedom.

Crystal: Clear Quartz will encourage mental clarity and a more objective perspective.

Libra Knight of Wands Energy Today: Passion, spontaneity and movement dominate your day. You may suddenly feel motivated to pursue an exciting idea or make an adventurous decision.

Lucky Colour: Fiery Orange

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write one action you've been postponing. Commit to taking the first step today.

Crystal: Carnelian supports courage, motivation and energetic action.

Scorpio 4 of Swords Energy Today: Your energy needs restoration. Instead of pushing yourself through every responsibility, create space for your mind and body to recover.

Lucky Colour: Soft Grey

Lucky Ritual: Spend at least 15 minutes away from screens in complete silence. Let your mind settle without trying to solve anything.

Crystal: Howlite will bring calmness, relaxation and emotional decompression.

Sagittarius 10 of Cups Energy Today: Emotional fulfilment and harmony are strongly highlighted. Support from loved ones or a beautiful personal moment can remind you of what genuinely matters.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Ritual: Share a meal or a meaningful conversation with someone you care about and consciously express your gratitude for them.

Crystal: Rose Quartz encourages love, harmony and emotional connection.

Capricorn The Sun Energy Today: One of the brightest energies of the day surrounds you. Confidence, visibility and optimism can help you make significant progress.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in the morning sunlight while stating one intention for success and clarity.

Crystal: Citrine will bring abundance, confidence and positive energy.

Aquarius Judgement Energy Today: A powerful realization could change how you view an old situation. Something from the past may return for closure, resolution or a second chance.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Write down one lesson from your past that you are ready to apply differently now. Read it aloud once and keep it.

Crystal: Selenite will support symbolic cleansing, clarity and fresh beginnings.

Pisces 3 of Pentacles Energy Today: Collaboration and shared expertise bring progress. Your abilities may be noticed when you work alongside people who appreciate what you contribute.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Write down one goal and the name of one person who could help you develop it. Take one practical step towards that collaboration today.

Crystal: Pyrite will bring confidence, productivity and professional growth. Combine it with a Green Aventurine for added luck.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)