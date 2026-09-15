Tarot Horoscope Today, September 15, 2026: Trust your strong intuition as some truths may be hidden beneath the surface

Aries
The Hanged Man
Energy Today: Today asks you to slow down and look at a situation from a completely different perspective. Progress may feel suspended, but the pause is helping you understand what needs to change.
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Energy Today: Today asks you to slow down and look at a situation from a completely different perspective. Progress may feel suspended, but the pause is helping you understand what needs to change.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Sit quietly for five minutes and write down one situation you are trying to force. Ask yourself what happens if you simply allow it to unfold.
Crystal: Amethyst supports patience, reflection and inner clarity.
Energy Today: Strong desires and attachments may be difficult to ignore. You could find yourself drawn towards a habit, person or situation that gives immediate satisfaction but creates complications.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Tie a black thread around your wrist temporarily while setting an intention to break one unhealthy pattern, then remove it before bedtime.
Crystal: Black Obsidian for grounding, awareness and breaking unhealthy attachments.
Energy Today: Independence, accomplishment and self worth take centre stage. You may enjoy the results of your own efforts or realise just how much you've built without relying on others.
Lucky Colour: Champagne
Lucky Ritual: Place nine coins together and spend a few moments acknowledging nine things you have achieved or created through your own effort.
Crystal: Green Aventurine supports confidence, prosperity and personal growth.
Energy Today: Your intuition is exceptionally strong. There may be information beneath the surface that isn't ready to be revealed yet.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Ritual: Before checking your phone in the morning, sit quietly and write down the first thought or feeling that comes to you.
Crystal: Moonstone will help enhance with intuition, emotional awareness and inner wisdom.
Energy Today: Hope, healing and renewed optimism surround you. Something that had begun to feel distant may suddenly seem possible again.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle tonight and write one wish for the next phase of your life. Keep it somewhere private.
Crystal: Labradorite will support transformation, hope and trust in new possibilities.
Energy Today: Overthinking may make a situation appear more restrictive than it really is. Fear of making the wrong move could prevent you from seeing the choices available.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Ritual: Write down three things you believe are limiting you, then beside each one write one action that gives you greater freedom.
Crystal: Clear Quartz will encourage mental clarity and a more objective perspective.
Energy Today: Passion, spontaneity and movement dominate your day. You may suddenly feel motivated to pursue an exciting idea or make an adventurous decision.
Lucky Colour: Fiery Orange
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and write one action you've been postponing. Commit to taking the first step today.
Crystal: Carnelian supports courage, motivation and energetic action.
Energy Today: Your energy needs restoration. Instead of pushing yourself through every responsibility, create space for your mind and body to recover.
Lucky Colour: Soft Grey
Lucky Ritual: Spend at least 15 minutes away from screens in complete silence. Let your mind settle without trying to solve anything.
Crystal: Howlite will bring calmness, relaxation and emotional decompression.
Energy Today: Emotional fulfilment and harmony are strongly highlighted. Support from loved ones or a beautiful personal moment can remind you of what genuinely matters.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Ritual: Share a meal or a meaningful conversation with someone you care about and consciously express your gratitude for them.
Crystal: Rose Quartz encourages love, harmony and emotional connection.
Energy Today: One of the brightest energies of the day surrounds you. Confidence, visibility and optimism can help you make significant progress.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in the morning sunlight while stating one intention for success and clarity.
Crystal: Citrine will bring abundance, confidence and positive energy.
Energy Today: A powerful realization could change how you view an old situation. Something from the past may return for closure, resolution or a second chance.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Ritual: Write down one lesson from your past that you are ready to apply differently now. Read it aloud once and keep it.
Crystal: Selenite will support symbolic cleansing, clarity and fresh beginnings.
Energy Today: Collaboration and shared expertise bring progress. Your abilities may be noticed when you work alongside people who appreciate what you contribute.
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Ritual: Write down one goal and the name of one person who could help you develop it. Take one practical step towards that collaboration today.
Crystal: Pyrite will bring confidence, productivity and professional growth. Combine it with a Green Aventurine for added luck.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More