Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Sensex up by 400 points, Nifty above 23,500 as stock markets open in green

As per the official websites, Sensex is up with 400 points whereas Nifty rallied above 23,500.

Updated on: Sep 15, 2026, 09:34:02 IST
By HT Business Desk
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

The Indian stock market saw some relief today with both Sensex and Nifty50 opening in the green. As per the official websites, Sensex is up by 400 points, whereas Nifty rallied above 23,500.

Indian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday after five consecutive weekly losses (PTI)
Indian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday after five consecutive weekly losses (PTI)

At 9.15am, the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.45% to 23,503.65, while the BSE Sensex added 0.53% to 75,178.2.

Indian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday after five consecutive weekly losses. However, higher oil prices and global bond yields ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting could keep any optimism in check.

Stock market today

According to reports, shares opened higher today, driven by information technology stocks and the heavyweight HDFC Bank.

As per Reuters, eight of the 16 major sectors rose, whereas the broader small-caps and mid-caps were little changed.

Following the calls for a slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence, IT stocks soared by 4.5 percent.

Also Read | Obama backs AI slowdown as Trump rejects tighter guardrails: ‘Potential catastrophe will depend on our choices’

These stocks have been major laggards in the market over the last year as new AI tools have threatened the business models of traditional software services companies.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, India's top private lender, rose three per cent after it submitted its nominations for the role of CEO to the Reserve Bank of India.

  • HT Business Desk
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Business Desk

    The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

recommendedIcon
Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
Home/Business/Sensex Up By 400 Points, Nifty Above 23,500 As Stock Markets Open In Green
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes