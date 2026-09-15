Headless body of infant found near Delhi crematorium, probe on

A newborn baby, suspected to be three to four months old, was found headless near a cremation ground in Kanjhawala on Monday morning. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. Investigators are collecting CCTV footage from the area and conducting a local inquiry to identify the person who left the child. (HT Photo /Representational Image)

An officer privy to the matter said police received a phone call around 7am regarding the body. When police reached the spot, they found the child with a cannula in his hand and a few pieces of cotton around him. “The body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination, which is yet to be conducted,” the officer said.

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CCTV footage being examined to trace person responsible Police are conducting a local inquiry and obtaining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to ascertain who left the child near the crematorium. “An inquiry is underway. The person is yet to be identified and traced,” the officer added.

According to police, the autopsy report will ascertain the cause of death and whether the child’s body was disposed of after his death or if he was killed and placed here. “It is likely that the child died a natural death and someone mutilated his body as part of an occult practice. But this is yet to be ascertained,” the officer said.