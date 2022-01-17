Taurus Daily Horoscope for January 17: Hard work will pay off!



TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)



Taurus, you will witness success in personal life and in business. Taking new initiatives on the things you have been holding back would bring better results than you thought. Financial position will increase and dealing with different investments will be beneficial. But lending money today can be harmful for you. It is advised to stay alert and cautious in this regard. Do not rush into things, your hard work will pay off and you will learn new skills steadily. You will be physically fit and the previous health issues will resolve. Relationships will be at their best; indulge in the things you have committed to and have been wanting to do. Newly married people will make progress in their professional lives. Taking care of both mental and physical health is advised, try achieving it through yoga and meditation.

Taurus Finance Today

Financial profit is on its way. Avoid lending money to anyone. Taking new initiatives in professional life, it will be very profitable. Spend your money carefully.



Taurus Family Today

Relationships will flourish, making your bonds strong. It is a good time to get into a new relationship but be cautious. Spend quality time with family and do activities put on hold for a long time.



Taurus Career Today

It is the right time to take risks. Every initiative will give you positive results. You will learn new skills. Professional life will be at its peak. You will get a lot of reasons to celebrate your success.



Taurus Health Today

Past health problems will be solved. You should avoid eating out. Take care of your mental health as well as your physical health. Take a proper diet and stay fit.



Taurus Love Life Today

You are likely to witness profit through your partner. Your achievements will enhance because of them. The time you spend together right now will be memorable for all your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026