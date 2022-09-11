Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 11, 2022: Enjoy good health today

TAURUS(Apr 21-May20) Taurus, you may invest your money in property and shares. You may never feel short of cash. Your financial situation may remain sound and balanced. Your children may surprise you with a wonderful gift. You may go on a long drive with them. Your parents may enjoy good health and this may keep you satisfied and stress free. Your career may move to a higher rank in the corporate world. This may be because of your constant hard work and dedication. You may believe in building rapport with seniors. However, along with the celebration mode today, you may also have to take care of your health. There may be some minor ailments that may trouble you at a later stage. You may not ignore them to stay fit.

Taurus Finance Today You may get a decent sum of money as some of your investments may reap and offer you with monetary benefits today. However, you may use this money to pay pending bills. So, overall, it may be just an average day.



Taurus Family Today You may have an exciting time with your family. Some relative or close friend may infuse a lot of enthusiasm at home and may make the day entertaining. You may plan an outing together.

Taurus Career Today Today may be the day when you may get what you desired long back. It may be a job offer, an increment or a promotion. You may also get appreciated by your boss or senior management.

Taurus Health Today You may need to take care of your eating habits. Do not eat oily or spicy food as it may not be good for your health. You may have to check with a doctor for your back ache. A physiotherapy session may be recommended for a few days.

Taurus Love Life Today Taurus, you may not be in a mood to listen to your partner in all relevant matters. This attitude may not be good for your relationship as the situation may turn dicey. You may need to bring a change in your behavior.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

