Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Don’t let negativity harm love life

Taurus

People born under this sign are persistent and determined, but can be resentful and inflexible. Today, your negative traits may manifest themselves in your love life, so think and act. Travelling stars burn bright for some today.

Taurus Finance Today

Investing in child’s education requires long-term strategy, so take steps to accumulate sufficient funds by starting to invest in saving schemes from now on. Investing in stocks is likely to bring big returns. There is much to be gained from buying a property and selling it at a profit.

Taurus Family Today

A family situation can have you on tenterhooks today, but the outcome will be most favourable. Don’t concern yourself with what other people think, do your own thing. An issue concerning a young adult in the family may worry you, but things you cannot control are best left alone.

Taurus Career Today

You are likely to have a leg up on your rivals by networking with the right people on LinkedIn; this is the fastest way to get noticed and land a job. Your habit of remaining attentive in class and using better listening skills will not only make you morefocused, but also help you in retaining what you have learned.

Taurus Health Today

Remove loneliness from your life by staying in touch with family and friends, and getting involved in your community. Learning to balance your life with some ‘my’ time will pay off with big benefits, that is, a healthy outlook and better health. Some of you may near your fitness goals by being regular in workouts.

Taurus Love Life Today

If your relationship is beyond redemption and you are contemplating separation, go right ahead, since there is no point in two unhappy people staying together. Your ex-flame may still have tender feelings for you, but don’t open a closed chapter. It appears difficult to appease an upset partner today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874