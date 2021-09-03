Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Find out about your health predictions

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You have a resilient personality and you do not give up easily during trying times. You remain calm on the outside but your mind is enthusiastically at work underneath your composure. You stick to your ideals and follow them in each walk of life. Adjusting to change in your day today activities can shake you up as you do not easily adapt to it. You are quite a reserved person and have a small but trusted circle of friends. Decisions that you take tend to go in your favor. A property dispute that had been bothering you for long is likely to resolve soon.

Taurus Finance Today

One of your close friends might present to you a partnership business venture, which is likely to bring in profits in the coming times. There is also a possibility that you will incur monetary gains from past investments done in immovable assets and services.

Taurus Family Today

Your family life will be joyous today as you take keen interest in the daily activities of your kids. Celebrating an auspicious occasion together will give you a chance to meet your near and dear ones, making the domestic atmosphere even more vibrant and happy.

Taurus Career Today

Be wary of a jealous colleague, as he/she is likely to bring harm to your name on the professional front. Those seeking a promotion will have to wait for a longer period than you had expected to. Some of your subordinates will be supportive, but be careful of their intentions.

Taurus Health Today

Health needs care. You might experience an uncomfortable stomach by the end of the day or you might come down with a troubling backache. Adopting a serious attitude to improve your physical health will work wonders for you.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will experience an increased level of intimacy in your love life as you get to know your romantic partner better. Your love life is likely to move towards a life-long bond. Those married recently will experience marital bliss.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise





