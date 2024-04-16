Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts past feelings will reignite

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Put in more effort to be successful in ventures Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Stay calm even while having disagreements with your partner.

Resolve love-related issues and also spend more time together. Settle the professional challenges amiably. Financial success is also backed by good health.

Troubleshoot love issues to stay happy together. New challenges will let you perform the best in the workplace. Financially you’ll be good and no major medical issues will also trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major love-related issue will trouble you. Stay calm even while having disagreements with your partner. Your goal is to take the relationship to the next level and stay composed. You need to be cautious to not hurt the feelings of the partner and must also provide freedom, respect, and care. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. Married Taurus natives can go the family way.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Today is not good for office politics. Bring in new ideas that may add value to the profile. Those who are in senior positions will have pressure on performance. There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones and you need to be ready to face them. The second part of the day is good to update the profile on a job portal. Businessmen can pick the first part of the day to decide on crucial expansions.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The day will begin with minor money-related problems but you will receive wealth in the second half of the day. Be careful about the expenditure and put a cap on luxury shopping today. However, you can consider investing in stock and trade along with speculative business. Some Taurus natives, especially females will buy a vehicle. Entrepreneurs handling construction, manufacturing, and healthcare business will see good returns. You may also require money for a celebration at the office in the evening.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. Though females may complain about headaches, digestion issues, and body aches, seniors will have relief from chest-related issues. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep your diet free from fat and add more vegetables to it. Some Taurus natives will also start attending the gym today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)