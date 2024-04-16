 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts past feelings will reignite | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts past feelings will reignite

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 16, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Resolve love-related issues and also spend more time together.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Put in more effort to be successful in ventures

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Stay calm even while having disagreements with your partner.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024. Stay calm even while having disagreements with your partner.

Resolve love-related issues and also spend more time together. Settle the professional challenges amiably. Financial success is also backed by good health.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Troubleshoot love issues to stay happy together. New challenges will let you perform the best in the workplace. Financially you’ll be good and no major medical issues will also trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major love-related issue will trouble you. Stay calm even while having disagreements with your partner. Your goal is to take the relationship to the next level and stay composed. You need to be cautious to not hurt the feelings of the partner and must also provide freedom, respect, and care. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. Married Taurus natives can go the family way.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Today is not good for office politics. Bring in new ideas that may add value to the profile. Those who are in senior positions will have pressure on performance. There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones and you need to be ready to face them. The second part of the day is good to update the profile on a job portal. Businessmen can pick the first part of the day to decide on crucial expansions.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The day will begin with minor money-related problems but you will receive wealth in the second half of the day. Be careful about the expenditure and put a cap on luxury shopping today. However, you can consider investing in stock and trade along with speculative business. Some Taurus natives, especially females will buy a vehicle. Entrepreneurs handling construction, manufacturing, and healthcare business will see good returns. You may also require money for a celebration at the office in the evening.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. Though females may complain about headaches, digestion issues, and body aches, seniors will have relief from chest-related issues. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep your diet free from fat and add more vegetables to it. Some Taurus natives will also start attending the gym today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 16, 2024 predicts past feelings will reignite
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On