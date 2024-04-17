Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts fortune in real estate

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have a strong financial plan today Your love life is fabulous today and the professional one will see opportunities to prove the mettle. Have a strong financial plan today. Health is also good. You may take a call on marriage and get the approval of parents today. Management would recognize your professional skills. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health as well. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: Your love life is fabulous today and the professional one will see opportunities to prove the mettle.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Take the steps to settle the issues in the love life. Some romantic affairs will see minor tremors in the first part of the day and open talking is crucial to troubleshoot the crisis. Your lover prefers your presence and hence, you should spend more time together. A romantic dinner or late-night drive will help you make the relationship stronger. Single natives will also find someone interesting today. You may also discuss the marriage plans with your parents tonight.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will come up today. Some Taurus natives will travel for job reasons. IT professionals, bankers, healthcare professionals, medical persons, and chefs can try moving abroad and the chances will get clear today. Be careful to not get into an argument with seniors. Your productivity will speak for your potential. Entrepreneurs will be happy to see new opportunities to expand the trade to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There is financial prosperity today. Wealth will come in from plenty of sources and this will reflect in your lifestyle. Take the guidance of a financial expert as this will ensure you properly handle expenses. You may own a vehicle or a property in the second part of the day. A marriage within the family will require you to generously contribute. You may also donate to charity today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Though minor BP-related issues may come up in the second half, today will be mostly event-free. However, some females will have gynecological issues. Avoid slippery areas and seniors may complain about breath-related issues. In case you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines. This will work out, especially in hilly terrains.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)