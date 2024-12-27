Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 predicts a great day in love

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid egos in the life Make efforts to settle the troubles in the relationship. Be productive at the office & utilize the prosperity for better reasons today including loan repayment. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Be productive at the office & utilize the prosperity for better reasons today including loan repayment.

Keep the love life intact. Resolve the professional issues today and get the best possible results at work. You are prosperous today and find new investment options. Health requires special care.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of love. Your attitude is crucial today and share emotions to feel the partner close to you. Some love affairs will see minor troubles in the first half of the day. However, you will resolve them as the day progresses. A vacation is a good way to celebrate love and you may make plans today. Spend more time together to share the emotions both good and bad. Today is also good to call for a marriage with the consent of parents.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment in the office life and this can result in wonders today. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Do not get into professional arguments as this can lead to turbulence. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today. Some entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities related to policies and it is good to resolve them today. Businessmen need to wait till the second half of the day to make crucial business decisions. Students appearing for the examination will be fortunate today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor monetary issues and it is crucial you have control over the expenditure. Some females will see prosperity which may not last longer. You may require spending for a medical expenditure while some Taurus natives will also develop a monetary issue with a relative or friend today. However, businessmen will receive good returns and this may help them take the trade to new areas.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about your health today. Some seniors may have trouble walking while children will complain about oral issues which will require medical attention. Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life. Those who ride a two-wheeler should be careful at evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)