Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Horoscope for 17 June 2025: Someone special may enter your life today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 17, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in action and not words

Keep your lover happy today. Prefer challenges at job that will give the opportunities to prove the professional mettle. You should keep a tab on expenditures.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Unexpected legal trouble or financial dispute will also happen today. (Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today: Unexpected legal trouble or financial dispute will also happen today. (Freepik)

Settle the minor relationship problems to spend more time with the lover. You need to handle multiple responsibilities at the workplace today. Ensure you handle wealth diligently and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will be perfect today. There will be happy moments to cherish and some relationships will also turn into marriage with the approval of parents. You should be a good listener and there should also be willingness to accept the opinions of the partner that will bring positive outcomes. Do not impose your opinion on the lover and value privacy. Single male natives can expect someone special to walk into their life in the second half of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your career would be at a turning point today and you need to decide where it needs to go. Be sincere at work, and your discipline will be rewarded soon. Your commitment will be observed by the seniors or management who will also recommend your name for a promotion. Present your innovative ideas freely at team meetings to prove your potential. Some people who are in the government service may move out to a new place.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be financial issues and it is good to have a control over the expenditure. Unexpected legal trouble or financial dispute will also happen today which may impact your financial resource. You may also have issues over the payment of dues. However, wealth will also come from some expected sources which will help you buy electronic appliances. Be ready to invest in the stock market or speculative business. Traders will also have relief from tax-related issues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues with care. Minor urinary issues will be there, and this would need medical attention. Some seniors will also require medical assistance for sleep-related issues. Children should be careful while playing as minor bruises will be there. You should avoid outside food today as digestion issues may come up. There will also be breath-related problems today. Pregnant girls should not go for underwater activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol: Bull
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Pink
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope for 17 June 2025: Someone special may enter your life today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On