Taurus Horoscope for 17 June 2025: Someone special may enter your life today

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in action and not words Keep your lover happy today. Prefer challenges at job that will give the opportunities to prove the professional mettle. You should keep a tab on expenditures. Taurus Horoscope Today: Unexpected legal trouble or financial dispute will also happen today. (Freepik)

Settle the minor relationship problems to spend more time with the lover. You need to handle multiple responsibilities at the workplace today. Ensure you handle wealth diligently and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will be perfect today. There will be happy moments to cherish and some relationships will also turn into marriage with the approval of parents. You should be a good listener and there should also be willingness to accept the opinions of the partner that will bring positive outcomes. Do not impose your opinion on the lover and value privacy. Single male natives can expect someone special to walk into their life in the second half of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your career would be at a turning point today and you need to decide where it needs to go. Be sincere at work, and your discipline will be rewarded soon. Your commitment will be observed by the seniors or management who will also recommend your name for a promotion. Present your innovative ideas freely at team meetings to prove your potential. Some people who are in the government service may move out to a new place.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be financial issues and it is good to have a control over the expenditure. Unexpected legal trouble or financial dispute will also happen today which may impact your financial resource. You may also have issues over the payment of dues. However, wealth will also come from some expected sources which will help you buy electronic appliances. Be ready to invest in the stock market or speculative business. Traders will also have relief from tax-related issues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues with care. Minor urinary issues will be there, and this would need medical attention. Some seniors will also require medical assistance for sleep-related issues. Children should be careful while playing as minor bruises will be there. You should avoid outside food today as digestion issues may come up. There will also be breath-related problems today. Pregnant girls should not go for underwater activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)