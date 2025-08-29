Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Career opportunities abroad
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Resolve the professional issues to have a productive day.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks strengthen you
The relationship will see minor hiccups, but there will be love. Resolve the professional issues to have a productive day. You will be good in terms of both wealth and health.
Stay happy in the relationship. Continue giving the best results at the workplace. Wealth will come in while no major threat to health also exists.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
The relationship will face minor issues in the first part of the day, and it is crucial not to lose one's temper during the arguments. Avoid harsh words, and you are also expected not to drag the parents into the issues. Some females may get proposals, and even a co-worker may approach the family for marriage. Married male natives must stay away from extramarital affairs as their spouse will find out tonight.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
The professional life will be good, while some tasks will require you to work additional hours today. Architects, interior designers, human resources personnel, and lawyers will have a tough schedule, while government employees will see a location change. New joiners will need to wait for a few days before giving personal opinions at team meetings. Students trying to move abroad for higher studies will see unexpected hiccups in the process today. Those traders who want to expand their business can pick the day. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of finance. However, wealth will come in from different sources as the day progresses. A property will be sold, and this will also add to the wealth. Today is a good day to buy jewelry, and some females will also succeed in inheriting a part of the family property. You will also reconcile with an estranged partner in business, resolving issues associated with funds.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
No serious medical issue will come up. However, viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and skin allergies will be common today. The day is good to start exercising, and you may also join a gym. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. If medicines are prescribed to you, make sure you take medications and vitamins on time.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope