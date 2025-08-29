Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Career opportunities abroad

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks strengthen you The relationship will see minor hiccups, but there will be love. Resolve the professional issues to have a productive day. You will be good in terms of both wealth and health. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy in the relationship. Continue giving the best results at the workplace. Wealth will come in while no major threat to health also exists.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will face minor issues in the first part of the day, and it is crucial not to lose one's temper during the arguments. Avoid harsh words, and you are also expected not to drag the parents into the issues. Some females may get proposals, and even a co-worker may approach the family for marriage. Married male natives must stay away from extramarital affairs as their spouse will find out tonight.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will be good, while some tasks will require you to work additional hours today. Architects, interior designers, human resources personnel, and lawyers will have a tough schedule, while government employees will see a location change. New joiners will need to wait for a few days before giving personal opinions at team meetings. Students trying to move abroad for higher studies will see unexpected hiccups in the process today. Those traders who want to expand their business can pick the day. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of finance. However, wealth will come in from different sources as the day progresses. A property will be sold, and this will also add to the wealth. Today is a good day to buy jewelry, and some females will also succeed in inheriting a part of the family property. You will also reconcile with an estranged partner in business, resolving issues associated with funds.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will come up. However, viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and skin allergies will be common today. The day is good to start exercising, and you may also join a gym. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. If medicines are prescribed to you, make sure you take medications and vitamins on time.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)