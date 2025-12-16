Taurus Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: Romance will be in the air

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be positive in attitude Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Go for a creative and productive love life. Consider new tasks at work and meet the expectations. Handle wealth carefully. Your health will be in good shape.

Do not let egos play spoilsport in the love affair. Be smart at the office, and you’ll see the results. You must be careful about the expenditure. Health also demands more attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to propose, and the response will also be positive. Consider spending more time together, but avoid unpleasant conversations that may hurt your partner. Avoid all discussions about finance, egos, and past relationships. You need to live today and enjoy its the best. Some love affairs will take a positive twist with the support of parents. Married male natives should stay out of extramarital affairs, as their spouse will catch them red-handed in the evening.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your strong performance is set to yield positive results, but it may also lead to increased responsibilities. Sales and marketing professionals could face challenges in meeting their targets, while those in finance and management roles might encounter workplace criticism. You may need to visit a client’s office to address queries. If you are serving a notice period, expect encouraging developments in your professional journey. Entrepreneurs could experience disagreements with authorities; it’s important to resolve these issues before the day concludes.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about expenditure. Unexpected expenses may come up, and it is wise to stay away from luxury shopping. You may buy electronic appliances. A sibling will have an issue with you over property. It is good to resolve all financial issues with business partners today. Some females will inherit property, while you should not lend a large amount to anyone. Some businessmen will also be successful in raising funds for trade expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

It’s important to avoid bringing professional stress home and to prioritize spending quality time with loved ones. If you have travel plans today, make sure to take all medications on schedule. Be mindful of potential bone issues, and watch out for problems related to the lungs or chest. Some women may experience skin infections, and children could face vision-related concerns. Take extra caution while riding a two-wheeler during the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)