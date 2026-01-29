Taurus Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: The stars hint at accolades from the workplace

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a good listener today! Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Resolve the difference in the love affair. You will be happy to see positive results in your professional life. Both health and wealth are also good today.

A pleasant love life is what awaits you today. Make arrangements to succeed in your career. Today is good for launching new ideas, and businessmen will earn more wealth. Handle financial affairs smartly while your health is positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today The relationship will be productive today. Have some quality time in an isolated area where you may also make calls in the future. Connect with the parents to get approval. You must be a good listener today. Single male natives may find love before the day ends. Those who had a recent breakup will find an interesting person in the second half of the day, and it may turn into a new relationship. Married natives must be careful while reconnecting with their ex-lovers.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today Your commitment to the workplace will receive accolades. New responsibilities will come in. It is good to value the aspirations of the company. Those who want to quit the job can do so today. You may also join a new company. IT, healthcare, electronics, logistics, accounting, legal, and media professionals will have a tight schedule. Entrepreneurs will have a tough time handling partners, while the second part is also good for launching a new idea.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today Prosperity will exist today. Seniors can comfortably divide the wealth among children. You may launch a new venture today, as the results will be fruitful. You may sell a property or will also buy one. Though you should not consider speculative business, entrepreneurs can be confident about business expansion to even foreign locations. It is good to settle a monetary issue with a friend or sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today Health will be normal. However, some natives will develop skin-related issues. There can also be issues associated with the stomach. You may also require mild exercises to stay energetic throughout the day. Some children may have viral fever, and seniors will have vision-related issues in the second part of the day. Today is also a good time to join a gym or yoga class.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

