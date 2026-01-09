Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Taurus Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: No minor ailments are foreseen

    Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Wealth will come in while no major health threats are foreseen.

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 4:01 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you do not wait for miracles

    Your love life will be fabulous, and spend more time together. Take up new roles at the workplace today. You will be good in terms of both wealth and health.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Stay happy in the relationship. Share good moments. Your professional life will also be good. Wealth will come in while no major health threats are foreseen.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    You must be ready to compromise in the love affair today. The lover may sound adamant and stubborn. There can be instances where you may lose your temper. However, it is crucial to handle the situations diplomatically. A third person may interfere in your relationship, which can cause a serious ruckus in life. Male natives are advised not to get into a love affair that may also put their marital life in danger. Some females will also be successful in getting the support of their parents in a love affair today.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment to work will receive accolades. New responsibilities will come to you as the senior, and the organization trusts your potential. You may be required to come up with innovative concepts or ideas. There will also be challenges associated with office politics. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have recently joined the organization. You may also have communication-related issues that may lead to trouble at client interactions.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    There will be wealth. You may receive money from previous investments. This will help in clearing all dues. Look for more ways to save money. Despite wealth coming in from different sources, you will see minor issues in the second part of the day. Some females will also be part of property discussions in the family. There will also be expenditure for legal and medical purposes.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Though the general health will be good, you may have a viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints, while children will develop oral health issues. Be careful not to mix both office and personal life, as this will hurt your mental health. Some females may develop menstrual complaints, and pregnant ladies must avoid riding a two-wheeler in the second half of the day.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Taurus Horoscope Today For January 9, 2026: No Minor Ailments Are Foreseen

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes