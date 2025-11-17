Taurus Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: You may buy a vehicle or even consider buying a new property
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Minor health issues may come up.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never be scared of risks
Resolve the love issues and perform the best at the workplace today. Wealth will permit smart investments. Your wealth may develop complications today.
You’ll be experimental in your love life. At the office, do not miss an opportunity to prove your proficiency. There will be financial prosperity. However, health may develop issues today.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You will see more pleasant moments today. Consider a romantic dinner today, where you may also give surprise gifts. An office romance may look fabulous on paper, but can be troublesome in real life. This will be disastrous for married male natives today. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Your attitude is crucial at meetings. Utilize the communication skills to impress the client. Some tasks may appear challenging. However, you will succeed in accomplishing them. Job seekers can update their resumes on different job portals, and interview calls will start coming in the evening. There will be office politics, and you are expected to overcome this crisis today. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks, and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Students will clear the examinations today.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Finance will come in from different sources. However, you should be careful about the expenditure. A legal issue in the family would require you to give financial assistance to a relative. However, ensure you will get it back sooner. Today, you may buy a vehicle or even consider buying a new property. You may also consider investing in stock and speculative businesses today. Some businessmen will require settling fund-related issues with the clients and partners.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues may come up. Those who have chest or liver-related issues need to be careful in the first part of the day. You should replace aerated drinks with healthy drinks. There will be variations in breathing. Seniors may require medical assistance for bone-related complications. Some children may also develop bruises and cuts while playing. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol: Bull
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Pink
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
