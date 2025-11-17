Taurus Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: You may buy a vehicle or even consider buying a new property

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never be scared of risks Resolve the love issues and perform the best at the workplace today. Wealth will permit smart investments. Your wealth may develop complications today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You’ll be experimental in your love life. At the office, do not miss an opportunity to prove your proficiency. There will be financial prosperity. However, health may develop issues today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see more pleasant moments today. Consider a romantic dinner today, where you may also give surprise gifts. An office romance may look fabulous on paper, but can be troublesome in real life. This will be disastrous for married male natives today. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial at meetings. Utilize the communication skills to impress the client. Some tasks may appear challenging. However, you will succeed in accomplishing them. Job seekers can update their resumes on different job portals, and interview calls will start coming in the evening. There will be office politics, and you are expected to overcome this crisis today. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks, and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Students will clear the examinations today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Finance will come in from different sources. However, you should be careful about the expenditure. A legal issue in the family would require you to give financial assistance to a relative. However, ensure you will get it back sooner. Today, you may buy a vehicle or even consider buying a new property. You may also consider investing in stock and speculative businesses today. Some businessmen will require settling fund-related issues with the clients and partners.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. Those who have chest or liver-related issues need to be careful in the first part of the day. You should replace aerated drinks with healthy drinks. There will be variations in breathing. Seniors may require medical assistance for bone-related complications. Some children may also develop bruises and cuts while playing. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)