Taurus Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Overcome the pressure at work through utmost commitment

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on ideals Today, you may take up new tasks at work. Consider spending more time with your lover to strengthen the relationship. Wealth will come in, but avoid expenditure. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in the relationship, and you’ll see the results. Keep office politics out and strive to give the best professional results on the job. Keep the expenditure under control. Health may be normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive. Avoid ego-related issues. There is no scope for even minor disagreements, and the activities should focus on augmenting the love affair. Plan a romantic dinner today, where surprise gifts can also do wonders. Some love affairs demand more communication. Those who are on the verge of a break-up should be open to settlements. Married females need to be careful while having arguments with the relatives of their spouse, as there can be issues in the family life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Overcome the pressure at work through utmost commitment. Your attitude is crucial while you attend team meetings. New tasks will come today, and you must take them to prove your diligence. Your attitude is crucial, and you should not compromise on principles. Those who handle teams must be careful about the communication. You may also require brushing up on the technical skills to impress the clients. For students, academic life will be successful. Those appearing for competitive exams need to be highly vigilant.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but not as per your expectations. This will derail the monetary plans. Cut down the expenses, especially the purchase of luxury items that are not crucial in life. Being sensible when it comes to investments and speculative business is not a good choice today. Some females will resolve financial issues within the family. You may also be required to contribute to a celebration within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You may join a gym or a yoga class. Some females will develop gynaecological complications. Avoid eating too much oily food and food from outside. Children may also develop viral fever or oral health issues today. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Those who have a problem associated with the lungs will need better medical care.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)