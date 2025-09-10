Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Horoscope Today for September 10, 2025: Astro tips for manifesting growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Financially, you are good, but your health requires special attention.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are second to none

Be sincere in your love life and settle the issues of the past. Overcome the challenges in the workplace with your commitment. Wealth is positive today.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be considerate towards the lover in the relationship and spend more time together. Take up new challenges that provide a place to display the skill. Financially, you are good, but your health requires special attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be cool and composed while spending time with your lover. This will help you make smart and satisfying decisions. You should be a good listener today, and the second art of the day is also auspicious to discuss the relationship with your parents. You may also plan a romantic dinner or a vacation today, where the final call on marriage can be made. Married females must avoid the interference of a third person in their marital life, which can lead to chaos.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue giving the best results at the workplace. You will settle issues with the seniors today, and there will also be success in accomplishing some tough tasks with tight deadlines. Aviation and automobile professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. You can also expect an appraisal. Students may find the examinations a little tougher, but they will be able to crack the papers. Entrepreneurs may develop issues related to policies with authorities that require immediate solutions.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today, but ensure you have control over expenditure. A sibling will need finance, and you may need to provide that. The second half of the day is good for donating wealth to charity, while some females will also invest in gold. Businessmen will receive a bank loan, and some traders will also receive funds to take the trade to new territories.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor respiratory issues may come up. You should be careful to carry a medical kit while travelling to hilly areas, and seniors may also develop complications related to the lungs or heart. You may also consider quitting both tobacco and alcohol today. Seniors should be careful while boarding a train or bus. Those who have diabetes or liver-related ailments need to be careful in the second part of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for September 10, 2025: Astro tips for manifesting growth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On