Taurus Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: A senior may not be happy with your attitude

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos have no space in life Despite the internal issues, your relationship will be awesome today. Continue working at the office to meet the expectations. Your health can be an issue today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve romance-related issues in the relationship. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Health issues may disturb you. Financially, you are good at making crucial decisions.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a cordial relationship with the lover. You both should be open in communication, and there should also be no ego issues. Your lover may sound stubborn, but do not get into an argument over this. The second part of the day is good to discuss the relationship with the parents. You need to be careful about office romance as this may impact productivity. Some relationships will turn into marriage, while married females may also be serious about expanding the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at the workplace will bring positive outcomes. You should be careful about the communication in the workplace. A senior may not be happy with your attitude, and this may create a ruckus at team sessions. Architects, interior designers, chefs, and government employees will spend more time at the workplace. You may also have to travel today for office purposes. Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a new concept or idea.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side today. You may sell a property or buy one. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary dispute with a friend or sibling. Businessmen considering expansions to new territories will be happy about the happenings. Take the help of a good financial planner to understand how to safely invest and enhance your wealth in the long run.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. You may also require paying attention to the breathing, and those who feel uneasiness must rush to a doctor. The second part of the day is crucial for seniors with pain at joints and vision-related issues. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps in keeping health problems at bay.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)