Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 predicts a family trip soon

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 predicts a family trip soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 19, 2024 11:25 PM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. New official responsibilities will keep you busy.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the troubles with a positive note

Have a strong romantic life today and spend more time with your partner. Take up new responsibilities to prove your professional mettle. Wealth is also positive.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2024: Have a strong romantic life today and spend more time with your partner.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2024: Have a strong romantic life today and spend more time with your partner.

New official responsibilities will keep you busy. Be calm and settled in your love life today. Handle wealth smartly while health is also at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major crisis will be a part of the relationship. Your mature attitude will settle the issues before things go out of control. Sit together and talk to settle the disagreements today. You may plan a vacation this weekend. New relationships will take time to get stronger and it is good to spend time together. Married Taurus females need to maintain a cordial relationship within the family of the spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You are good at taking up crucial tasks at the office. Your management will have trust and confidence and it is your duty to assure better performance. Be cordial in the team and show the willingness to take up new tasks. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Office politics is not your cup of tea today. Students will find success in examinations. Businessmen need to wait for a day to launch new ventures.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care. Though you will see money today, there will be requirements in the coming days and you need to save it. Minor financial requirements will also make you take a loan from a bank. Some seniors will need medical expenses today while you can also pick an electronic device for home. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market need to have a proper idea about it losing money is the last thing you want.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Senior Taurus natives will develop age-related issues that will need medical attention today. Be careful while boarding a train or while walking through slippery areas. Children may develop viral fever or dental health issues. You should also be careful about your diet. Include more fruits and vegetables and avoid aerated drinks today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

