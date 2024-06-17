Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts luck for job seekers
Read Taurus daily horoscope for June 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, do your best to settle the existing issues in the relationship.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You spread happiness
Today, do your best to settle the existing issues in the relationship. Professional responsibilities will make you stronger. Both health & wealth are also good.
Spend more time with the lover and also keep the person happy. Despite the hiccups, you will be productive at the office. Financial prosperity is another attribute. Your health will also be good today.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You may meet a special person while traveling, at the office or classroom, or even while attending a family function. Express the feeling to get a positive response. Female Taurus natives can expect a proposal from a known person that will surprise you. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. Some Taurus natives will go back to an old love affair but this should not impact your family life.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Be careful at work as minor productivity issues may happen. Healthcare professionals as well as IT persons may travel abroad for job reasons. Those who are in the notice period will also get new interview calls today, based on which they can plan the schedule. Your attitude is crucial and the management will trust your instinct while handling new tasks. Entrepreneurs may expand their business to new territories today and there will be no shortage of funds.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Settle the old financial disputes. Today you will receive money from different sources and you will also be able to clear all dues. Businessmen will receive good returns. Some seniors will divide the property among the children. Those who are keen to invest can prefer mutual funds as the safe bet. You may also buy jewelry today or even start renovating the home.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Be careful while you drive in late hours. Avoid unhealthy habits and be cautious about what you eat. Start the day with minor exercise and also maintain a balance between the office and personal life to have a stress-free day. Pregnant females need to avoid adventure sports and children should be careful while playing as minor injuries may happen. While traveling, keep a first aid box always with you.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope