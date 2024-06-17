 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts luck for job seekers | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts luck for job seekers

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 17, 2024 12:24 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for June 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, do your best to settle the existing issues in the relationship.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You spread happiness

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Financial prosperity is another attribute. Your health will also be good today.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Financial prosperity is another attribute. Your health will also be good today.

Today, do your best to settle the existing issues in the relationship. Professional responsibilities will make you stronger. Both health & wealth are also good.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Spend more time with the lover and also keep the person happy. Despite the hiccups, you will be productive at the office. Financial prosperity is another attribute. Your health will also be good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You may meet a special person while traveling, at the office or classroom, or even while attending a family function. Express the feeling to get a positive response. Female Taurus natives can expect a proposal from a known person that will surprise you. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. Some Taurus natives will go back to an old love affair but this should not impact your family life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be careful at work as minor productivity issues may happen. Healthcare professionals as well as IT persons may travel abroad for job reasons. Those who are in the notice period will also get new interview calls today, based on which they can plan the schedule. Your attitude is crucial and the management will trust your instinct while handling new tasks. Entrepreneurs may expand their business to new territories today and there will be no shortage of funds.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Settle the old financial disputes. Today you will receive money from different sources and you will also be able to clear all dues. Businessmen will receive good returns. Some seniors will divide the property among the children. Those who are keen to invest can prefer mutual funds as the safe bet. You may also buy jewelry today or even start renovating the home.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while you drive in late hours. Avoid unhealthy habits and be cautious about what you eat. Start the day with minor exercise and also maintain a balance between the office and personal life to have a stress-free day. Pregnant females need to avoid adventure sports and children should be careful while playing as minor injuries may happen. While traveling, keep a first aid box always with you.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts luck for job seekers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On