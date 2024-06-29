Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts booming business

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the possibilities open Have conversations in the relationship & this helps you heal the wounds of the past. Handle the official pressure to attain success in the career. Health is good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Financial success will be there and health is also in good shape.

The love relationship is good today. Resolve the professional challenges to be productive. Financial success will be there and health is also in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Consider making amendments in the love life. Resolve the issues of the past and plan a happy future. Spend more time together and shower affection. Some Taurus natives may lose their temper during arguments. However, this can lead to more chaos. Single Taurus females may expect proposals. Those who are planning to expand the family can pick the day. The second part of the day is also auspicious to get the approval from parents and to make a call on marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You may receive new tasks that will test your potential. IT professionals and copy editors may need to rework on a specific assignment as clients want changes. This may put down the spirits. Focus on the job and ensure you keep the client in a good mood. Some male Taurus natives will be victims of politics and this can impact productivity. Be careful to not have confrontations with seniors. Entrepreneurs can confidently consider expanding the trade to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will pour in from different sources, helping you make crucial decisions related to investments. Some Taurus natives will be fortunate to receive a family property while stock, trade, and speculative business will also be safe options today. You may require financial helping a friend or sibling. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters which will help the business go ahead smoothly.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. Though minor infections will impact your skin or dental health, they won’t be serious. Ensure you have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Eye and throat-related issues may impact you in the second half of the day. Consult a doctor to resolve this issue. Some seniors may have pain in their joints and will also complain about sleeplessness.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)