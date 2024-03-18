Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts progress in relationship
Read Taurus daily horoscope for Mar 18,2024, to know your astrological predictions. Fix love issues and handle multiple professional challenges with confidence.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is the key to success
Fix love issues and handle multiple professional challenges with confidence. Wealth will come in and this demands better investments. Health is fine.
The love relationship will be good and this will reflect upon the professional one. Minor professional challenges may come up which you will have to overcome with confidence. Both health and wealth will also be good today.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
No major romantic hiccup will impact the day. Share emotions by spending more time with your lover today. Avoid unpleasant conversations and do not indulge in any activity that may harm your relationship. Today is also good to plan a romantic vacation or weekend to make the bonding stronger. If you are keen to take the love affair to the next level, get the approval of parents today as the day is auspicious. Married females may also conceive today.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Be careful to avoid office politics. Some Taurus natives will be victims of office conspiracies that may hurt your professional career. Focus on your job and ensure you accomplish all tasks on time. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
No major financial hiccup will be there. Money will come in from different sources but expenses will also be higher. While you may spend money on basic amenities as well as basic investments, it is safer to stay away from speculative business. You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. Some Taurus natives inherit a family property while a few will also resolve a monetary dispute with siblings.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Be careful if you have pain in the chest or stomach. The general health will be good and children will recover from viral fever and sore throat today. Pregnant Taurus natives need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Keep a tab on your diet habits and consume a lot of minerals and water.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
