Taurus Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: An auspicious day for business owners

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Daily horoscope prediction says, listen more, argue less Today is the day to settle past grievances in your love life and embrace new professional tasks to prove your worth. Both your financial standing and physical well-being appear strong . Avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner and stay focused on your workplace output. Manage your spending habits carefully. Your health remains steady and normal today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Taurus Love Horoscope Today Practice being a patient listener. Even if the morning starts with minor friction, the day will evolve into a productive period for your relationship. Stick to your ethics to keep the bond healthy. This is a good day to clear the air with an ex-partner. Married women should watch out for interference from third parties. Single individuals may find themselves falling for someone new. Choose your words and gestures carefully.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today, expect a creative and productive day. You will likely resolve pending client issues. Professionals in IT, healthcare, SEO, and legal fields will find chances to sharpen their skills. Be prepared for new challenges that might require some overtime. For business owners, it is a favourable time to settle partnership disputes or issues with local authorities.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today Your prosperity allows for smart financial moves. The stock market may yield positive results today. Consider the second half of the day for property-related decisions. You may find yourself helping a sibling with medical expenses. Be ready to address any family property matters. Business expansion is supported through new funding from promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today No major health setbacks are expected. Stick to a healthy lifestyle by cutting out aerated drinks and processed foods. If you are on vacation, be cautious during adventure activities. Watch out for minor skin infections or sore throats. Take extra care while riding a two-wheeler during the late evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra,

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. PandeyVedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.comE-mail: djnpandey@gmail.comPhone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)