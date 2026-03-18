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    Taurus Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: An auspicious day for business owners

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Today is the day to settle past grievances in your love life and embrace new professional tasks to prove your worth

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

    Daily horoscope prediction says, listen more, argue less

    Today is the day to settle past grievances in your love life and embrace new professional tasks to prove your worth. Both your financial standing and physical well-being appear strong . Avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner and stay focused on your workplace output. Manage your spending habits carefully. Your health remains steady and normal today.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Practice being a patient listener. Even if the morning starts with minor friction, the day will evolve into a productive period for your relationship. Stick to your ethics to keep the bond healthy. This is a good day to clear the air with an ex-partner. Married women should watch out for interference from third parties. Single individuals may find themselves falling for someone new. Choose your words and gestures carefully.

    Taurus Career Horoscope

    Today, expect a creative and productive day. You will likely resolve pending client issues. Professionals in IT, healthcare, SEO, and legal fields will find chances to sharpen their skills. Be prepared for new challenges that might require some overtime. For business owners, it is a favourable time to settle partnership disputes or issues with local authorities.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Your prosperity allows for smart financial moves. The stock market may yield positive results today. Consider the second half of the day for property-related decisions. You may find yourself helping a sibling with medical expenses. Be ready to address any family property matters. Business expansion is supported through new funding from promoters.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    No major health setbacks are expected. Stick to a healthy lifestyle by cutting out aerated drinks and processed foods. If you are on vacation, be cautious during adventure activities. Watch out for minor skin infections or sore throats. Take extra care while riding a two-wheeler during the late evening hours.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra,
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. PandeyVedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.comE-mail: djnpandey@gmail.comPhone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Taurus Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: An Auspicious Day For Business Owners

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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