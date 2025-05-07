Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025, predicts good returns

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a champion of causes Focus on the newly assigned tasks at work. Ensure you spare time for the relationship. Keep the financial status intact and your health is also good today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025 Both health and wealth are good today.(Freepik)

Be cool in the love affair and consider making crucial decisions in the relationship. Be disciplined at the workplace and take up new roles with confidence. Both health and wealth are good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Elevate the love affair to the next level. Your partner will be supportive today. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. You may also consider settling the issues of the past amiably. Today, it is also good to discuss the marriage with parents. Those who are married need to give their partner personal space and refrain away from imposing decisions on them. Single natives may find a new love today. Females who find a love affair to be toxic may prefer coming out of it.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day. Some crucial tasks will require the help of coworkers and your attitude is crucial here. IT, healthcare, transport, travel, hospitality, animation, law, and academic professionals will spend additional hours at the workplace. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities can expect positive news. Businessmen may have minor trouble in raising funds but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of wealth. Despite hiccups in the payments, businessmen will see good returns while female Taurus natives will also succeed in clearing all pending dues. Some natives will have issues at home in the name of property. You may also consider settling a monetary issue with a friend today. You may also pick the first part of the day to buy electronic appliances for the home.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Avoid lifting heavy objects today and value the health of the parents. Seniors may have breathing issues in the second part of the day. Some females may complain about sin infection while oral issues may cause trouble among children. You should also be careful while driving a car in hilly terrain today. It is also good to give up alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)