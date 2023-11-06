Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 6, 2023 predicts minor office issues

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are sincere to deal with Be ready to fall in love today. Minor issues at the office may give you trouble but resolve them diligently. Your financial status is strong & health is fine. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 6, 2023. Single Taurus natives will be happy to know that a new person will enter their lives today while traveling.

Embrace a new relationship today. Your professional life will be busy which requires extra effort. Have a good financial status and also enjoy good health free from major medical issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Single Taurus natives will be happy to know that a new person will enter their lives today while traveling. You may come across someone special while attending an official event, a family celebration, or at a restaurant. The first half of the day is good to propose and you may expect positive feedback today. Some love affairs will see minor friction in the second half of the day which needs to be repaired before things go out of hand.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Those who are into banking, accounting, and finance will need to be careful while preparing the daily balance. Be sure about the decision before you announce it. Some natives will have problems taking up new challenges. However, your response at team meetings is crucial. Be polite and agile while dealing with clients. Folks in the creative field may get excellent ideas and thoughts to expand their horizons. In addition, those who are self-employed may be able to negotiate skillfully in their respective areas.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The financial status will be intact and this proves you are good at making crucial decisions. Some females will also inherit a family property today. You can handle wealth and may also invest in trading. Some entrepreneurs will sign new deals that may help take the business to the regions abroad. Some Taurus natives will also switch jobs for a better package.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will hurt you. However, Taurus natives with a history of liver ailments or lung disorders will need medical attention. Be careful while driving as the chances of an accident are also higher today. Senior Taurus natives must avoid lifting heavy objects today. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

