Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 07, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your goals speak for you Settle the love issues and ensure you both share a good rapport. Skip office politics and focus on the job. Financial prosperity is another takeaway of today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Financial prosperity is another takeaway of today.

Troubleshoot the romance-related issues and spend more time together with the lover. You are good at the office and your performance will win accolades. Wealth will come in, permitting you to meet your personal requirements. Health is also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There will be disagreements in the love affair but they will not go beyond a day and the relationship will not be in danger. Spend more time with your partner and also share emotions both good and bad. Some love affairs will demand the intervention of parents. This will be more visible in married lives and it is crucial you have control over the emotions even while having arguments. Office romance is not a good idea for married Taurus natives today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your office life will be a smooth one and no major challenges will come up. However, take the responsibilities which will also make you proficient in new areas. Some tasks demand traveling and those who are into sales will also require working a lot to convince the clients. Healthcare, legal, and copywriting professionals will have a tight schedule while armed persons, aviation, and transport professionals will also require work additional hours. Businessmen may see new opportunities abroad.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you may utilize it to meet the long pending desires including shopping for luxury items. There will be good returns from stock and speculative business while some Taurus females will also sell or buy a property. You may pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Businessmen signing new partnerships will be successful in raising funds for future expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You may consider joining a gym or yoga class today. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu instead make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Keep office life out of the house and spend more time with the family.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)