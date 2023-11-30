Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2023 predicts a prosperous time

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool today Taurus Daily Horoscope, November 30, 2023: Enjoy a happy love relationship where you share feelings. Both health and wealth will be good today.

Enjoy a happy love relationship where you share feelings. Both health and wealth will be good today. Utilize the opportunities to grow in your career today.

Settle the confusion in the relationship without wasting much time. A professional schedule will be packed and financially you will do well. Health will be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

An outsider will influence your lover today and this can cause tremors in the relationship. You need to avoid this situation to keep the love life safer. Be careful while having debates with your partner as some of your words will be misunderstood. Value the love and also give proper space to the partner. Single Taurus females will get proposals and some girls who are already in love will get the support from parents to take the relationship to the next level.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will be there but you will succeed in handling them. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. You may need to spend extra hours in the office but that should not despair you. IT professionals will have issues with clients, especially from abroad. Some lawyers will take up sensational cases which will also give them the opportunity to prove their mettle. Traders will have minor licensing-related issues with authorities that need to be resolved before the day ends.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Your day will be prosperous and this can help you achieve some long cherished dreams including buying a new vehicle or renovating the house. As per the finance horoscope, you will get all dues paid and a bank loan will also be approved. However, someone within the family will need medical attention and you may need to financially provide help.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You may have a good day in terms of love. No major ailment will trouble you. However, some females may have migraines and some children may develop viral fever as well. Avoid driving at night and also be careful while taking part in mountaineering activities. Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857