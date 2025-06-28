Taurus Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Business expansions, good health, academic success and more

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spread happiness around Strive to settle the issues of the past in the relationship. Overcome the challenges at work and you will also require settling financial issues diligently. Taurus Horoscope Today: Strive to settle the issues of the past in the relationship.

Spend more time in love and keep the lover in a good mood. Minor professional hiccups may come up but you will excel in your career. Ensure you have control over the expenditure. Health is also good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not hurt the feelings of the lover and spend more time together. You should be expressive in terms of romance. You both should support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Your partner will help you in settling minor financial issues and some married females will also be happy settling issues within the family. You will come across the ex-flame in the second half of the day and this will bring in happiness. However, female natives who are married should not do anything that may disturb their marital life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on the quality of work. There will be instances where you will be tempted to make hasty decisions but you need to be careful that they don’t hurt your career. Ensure you discuss crucial tasks with the team members and keep the clients happy through open communication. Some students who plan to go abroad for higher studies will get a hurdle in the process resolved. Traders may have minor issues related to funds but this won't impact the routine business.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth coming in from different sources. There will be happiness in settling minor financial issues with friends or relatives. You may buy electronic appliances today or even buy a new property. Some females will be happy renovating the home. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in business expansions. Some natives will also require sending for a celebration within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be in good shape. Start the day with minor exercise. You may also join a gym or yoga class today. However, females need to be careful while lifting heavy objects and those who are on a vacation must be careful while participating in underwater activities. Those who are keen to give up smoking can pick the first part of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)