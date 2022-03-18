Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 18: New career prospects are on your way

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Represented by the image of a bull sign, it is more often for you to get angry even at the smallest things. At one it may happen that you are craving for some luxurious pleasures and at the other moment, you may feel like to be connected with the mother earth, this is how you are and this is what makes you a true and typical Taurus born personality. You also like to speak your mind without any fear of being misjudged and misinterpreted. But today, it would be better and best advised to you to deal with things little diplomatically. Don’t use harsh words and speak softly if prompted during an argument. Work life may stay a little hectic but you will manage skillfully. Rest all seems to be going great. Stay positive.

Taurus Finance Today

If you are thinking to start a new project or contemplating an online business, it is going to be a great day for it. Investments done right in the share markets can also bring good news.

Taurus Family Today

Family life may stay as usual or as per routine today, with no new developments and happenings predicted. Though, there will be an environment of peace and positivity amongst family members.

Taurus Career Today

Your career can become your utmost priority of the day and it might keep you busy and engaged all throughout the day. New career prospects are also seen coming your door.

Taurus Health Today

It is best for you to stay focused in your life goals. Eat light and frequent meals and avoid any in between hunger pangs during the day. Take a walk to relax your mind.

Taurus Love Life Today

It may happen that your spouse or partner will show extra tantrums and become demanding for a particular need and wish. Deal with the situation diplomatically and take them out on a date to sort things.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026