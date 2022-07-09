Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 9,'22 states, eat healthy

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) For Taurus natives, domestic life can be very satisfying. You may be able to unwind and pursue your interests while spending time with your loved ones at home. Your financial situation may remain strong. You are likely to profit from a variety of sources, keeping your bank account stocked. On the romantic front, some of you may settle down with your long-term partner. On an emotional level, this could draw you two closer. Your health, on the other hand, may need to be watched. If you eat too much junk food, your stomach may become irritated, requiring medication. Your professional life is also highly stressful. You may need to work longer hours to complete allocated duties at work. Those seeking an adventurous trip may need to remain cautious. Real estate transactions can be lucrative. On the academic front, students may perform up to the mark.

Taurus Finance Today For Taureans, the financial situation is likely to be satisfactory. Expenses, on the other hand, are likely to rise. You may have to rely on your savings but only for a while. Those in business can expect good profits from their venture.

Taurus Family Today On the domestic front, seniors may actively participate in planning an event. This may motivate you to build a cheerful homely environment. Your loved ones are likely to take pleasure in the lovely and warm atmosphere at home.

Taurus Career Today Taurus natives are likely to go above the ordinary on the professional front to be noticed. However, you may not be rewarded for your efforts. Your output is likely to be hampered. You may eventually receive recognition.

Taurus Health Today For Taureans, except for mild weather-related illnesses like colds and coughs, the day does not offer any serious health issues. Seeking medical help is likely to solve the problem. Breathing exercises may also help you feel better.

Taurus Love Life Today For Taurus natives, the day looks amazing on the romantic front. You are likely to be smitten by your partner and go out of your way to spice up your love life. You and your beloved may share intimate moments in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

