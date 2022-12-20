Taurus Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022: Work life is neutral

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, taurus, you may become more alert on how to handle your finances. You may not spend money unnecessarily. There may be a discipline that you may always maintain even at difficult financial times. Your family may not create any burden on you at any point of time. You may always feel satisfied with regard to domestic responsibilities. You may be excited to complete all household tasks. You may channel this enthusiasm into improving your relationship with your family. You may be quite serious with your work. Your career advancement may slow down for a while, but it may be just temporary.

Taurus Finance Today

Dear Taurus, the day may not be so satisfying for you today. You may fail to negotiate a lucrative deal on the financial front. You may need to remember that decisions taken in a hurry usually turn bad. So, it may be good for you if you show patience and think wisely before finalizing any financial deal.

Taurus Family Today

You may have a smooth relationship with your parents today. It may be a good idea for you not to force your opinions on your loved ones. All such actions may result in unnecessary tension and ego issues.

Taurus Career Today

Today may be a neutral day for your work life. You may need to be clear on your professional ideologies and share secrets only with selective people. There may be a slight chance of a dispute with a superior so be careful and avoid any such scenario.

Taurus Health Today

Taurus, you may become concerned about keeping yourself fit. Your sincere efforts on the health front may show good results. You may experience positive results with regard to immunity and flexibility of your body. You may also work on your eating habits.

Taurus Love Life Today

You may experience a pleasing period as there may be complete understanding with your partner. Everything may work according to your desires. You may be fine with the changes in your relationship. Your beloved may try to meet your expectations.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

