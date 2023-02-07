Taurus Horoscope Today, February 7, 2023: Brave the world

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You’re fit as a fiddle and ready to brave the world! Your mind is quite vibrant and full of ideas. Physically, you feel active and your healthy lifestyle makes it even more easy for you. Financially, things are going to be a little slow as there might be some delay in payments. Thinking of borrowing money may not be the best step in this direction. However, you are promised prosperity as you are likely to grow immense in your career. Your seniors are quite appreciative of your efforts and your skills are growing each and every day. The day does indicate some touchy moment with family as you might get hurt because of a comment. Take it lightly and don’t let it affect your goals and desires. Seek solace in your partner’s arms as they become your happy place. Going on a short road trip with them can really give you the much-needed break!

Taurus Finance Today

Investing in real estate is not recommended at this time as you struggle with excessive expenditure. Saving for your family needs and wants will be quite sensible today as the future remains uncertain.

Taurus Family Today

Your family might not be happy with some decisions that you make. You are likely to feel unsatisfied with them as well. It’s best to maintain some distance until you get some clarity of thoughts.

Taurus Career Today

Embrace this period of career enhancement as your seniors focus on your career progression. Wear your confidence well in the upcoming meetings and conferences as they might be a turning point.

Taurus Health Today

Enjoy this phase of refresh-ness as your body supports you completely! Engage your mind in some brain teasers and make the most out of this time. Prioritize your health and reap the benefits of it in the long term.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life can be your support system right now. Invite your partner to celebrate your small wins and make them a part of your achievements. Enjoying some alone time with them can also make you feel peaceful.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

